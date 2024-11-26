Charles Carinalli Sells 5,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,995.58. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $83,500.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,209. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 147,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

