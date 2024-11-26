ESS Tech (GWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/14/2024 – ESS Tech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ESS Tech stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,026. The company has a market cap of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

