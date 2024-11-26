ESS Tech (GWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – ESS Tech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
ESS Tech Price Performance
ESS Tech stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,026. The company has a market cap of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $20.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.