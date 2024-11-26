City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 430.99 ($5.41), with a volume of 575531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433 ($5.44).

City of London Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.49.

City of London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

