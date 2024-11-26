CKW Financial Group Grows Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 153.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 190,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

