CKW Financial Group Purchases Shares of 200 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.35. 109,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $336.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

