Carlson Capital Management Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,121 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

