Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $298.20 and last traded at $301.96. Approximately 3,772,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,152,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,129 shares of company stock worth $46,522,970. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

