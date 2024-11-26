Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 26th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, ALGT, APWC, ARC, ARTW, ASPS, AUR)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Melius started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM). They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.