Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 26th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, ALGT, APWC, ARC, ARTW, ASPS, AUR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Melius started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM). They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.