Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.22. 121,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 475,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

