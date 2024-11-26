i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 1,663,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 993,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.
In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 269,150 shares of company stock worth $170,621 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
