Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 19,151,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,287,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 946.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

