Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 25,715 shares.The stock last traded at $125.50 and had previously closed at $126.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $854.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,700,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

