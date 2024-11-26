J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires 10,806 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 4.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 890,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after acquiring an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,074. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

