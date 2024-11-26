Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Reduce

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 51,235,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $2,694,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

