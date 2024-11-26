Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,733,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

