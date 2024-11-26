National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 544,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 537,498 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $63.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Trading Down 0.9 %

National Grid Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Grid by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $267,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.3% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.