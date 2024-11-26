Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK remained flat at $22.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.