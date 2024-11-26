Thematics Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thematics Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,473 shares of company stock worth $12,313,697. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,162. The company has a market cap of $419.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

