Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Ronald G. Olson Sells 2,741 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total value of $1,117,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,994 shares in the company, valued at $61,152,553.80. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.85. 13,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,391. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.24. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $8.40 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Winmark by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Winmark by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.