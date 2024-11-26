Scott C. Sherman Sells 13,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 3,075,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.64.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.