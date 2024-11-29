Crawford Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,750 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Airbnb makes up 0.6% of Crawford Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,017 shares of company stock worth $91,842,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

