Shum Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

NYSE:JPM opened at $249.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.72 and a 12-month high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

