Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,452 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

