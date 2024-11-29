Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 257,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $313.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.13 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.