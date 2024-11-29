Insider Selling: Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Sells $16,676.00 in Stock

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $16,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,428.80. The trade was a 12.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FGF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

