Insider Selling: Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Sells $16,676.00 in Stock

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) Director Scott D. Wollney sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $16,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,428.80. The trade was a 12.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fundamental Global Price Performance
FGF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Fundamental Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
