iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.60 and last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 6861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,847,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

