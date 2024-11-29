Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

