Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGFHY stock remained flat at $6.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 265,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

