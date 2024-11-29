Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 263,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 60,264 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $37.93.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

