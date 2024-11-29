Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,534 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of GE Vernova worth $99,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

NYSE:GEV opened at $335.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

