Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $253.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.