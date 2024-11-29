Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 106,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

