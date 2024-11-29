Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 600.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eiffage Stock Performance
Shares of EFGSY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Eiffage has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.54.
About Eiffage
