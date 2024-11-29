Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Expands By 600.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eiffage Stock Performance

Shares of EFGSY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Eiffage has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.54.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

