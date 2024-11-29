Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Drops By 85.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.