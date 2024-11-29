Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Drops By 85.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.