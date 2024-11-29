Short Interest in NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Decreases By 21.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NWTN Trading Up 6.9 %

NWTN opened at $1.24 on Friday. NWTN has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

