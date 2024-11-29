Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Safehold by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Safehold by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Up 3.3 %

SAFE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 37.83 and a quick ratio of 37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

