Skye Global Management LP Buys 928 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skye Global Management LP increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.9% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $159,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TDG stock opened at $1,249.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,349.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $949.99 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

