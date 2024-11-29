Woodson Capital Management LP Invests $9.40 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

