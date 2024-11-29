TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.77. 1,115,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,016,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,298,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

