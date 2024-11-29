Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AUSI stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
