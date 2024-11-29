Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AUSI stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.