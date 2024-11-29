Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Holdings Cut by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters comprises 5.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Urban Outfitters worth $28,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.