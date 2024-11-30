7,722 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
