Isthmus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 570 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $529.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $487.06 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

