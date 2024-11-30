Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $795.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $755.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.