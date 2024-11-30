Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $342.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $152.59 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.