Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,243.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,108.83. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

