Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,745,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

MELI opened at $1,985.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,020.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

