Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $144.60

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLE opened at $140.88 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

