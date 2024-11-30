Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,749 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $332.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.15 and a 12-month high of $333.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

