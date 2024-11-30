Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

